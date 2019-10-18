-

Showery conditions are expected to enhance to some extent over most parts of the island particularly in the Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces today and tomorrow.

Very heavy rainfall about 100-150 mm can be expected at some places in Kaluthara, Kegalle, Rathnapura, Kurunegala, Puttalam, Gampaha and Kandy districts.

Heavy rainfall about 75-100 mm can be expected at some places in Colombo, Matale, Nuwara-Eliya, Anuradhapura, Mannar and Vavuniya districts, the Met. Department said issuing a special advisory for heavy rain, strong wind and severe lightning.