Special advisory for heavy rain, strong wind and severe lightning

Special advisory for heavy rain, strong wind and severe lightning

October 18, 2019   08:38 am

-

Showery conditions are expected to enhance to some extent over most parts of the island particularly in the Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces today and tomorrow.

Very heavy rainfall about 100-150 mm can be expected at some places in Kaluthara, Kegalle, Rathnapura, Kurunegala, Puttalam, Gampaha and Kandy districts.

Heavy rainfall about 75-100 mm can be expected at some places in Colombo, Matale, Nuwara-Eliya, Anuradhapura, Mannar and Vavuniya districts, the Met. Department said issuing a special advisory for heavy rain, strong wind and severe lightning. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories