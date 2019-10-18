MoU signed between SLPP & CWC

October 18, 2019   09:21 am

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) and the Ceylon Workers’ Congress (CWC) with regard to the upcoming Presidential Election 2019 has been signed a short while ago.

The event is taking place at the Sri Lanka Foundation Institute.

The chairman of SLPP Prof. G.L. Peiris and the CWC leader Arumugam Thondaman inked the MoU on behalf of their respective political parties.

Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa and SLPP presidential hopeful Gotabaya Rajapaksa were also present at the event.

