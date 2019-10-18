Opportunity for students who pass A/L exam to pursue uni education  Gotabaya

October 18, 2019   10:01 am

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna’s presidential hopeful Gotabaya Rajapaksa says every student who passes the G.C.E. Advanced Level examination will be given the opportunity to pursue higher education at universities.

Addressing a public meeting at Warakapola in Kegalle, he also spoke of implementing a program to provide employment to intelligent youths.

Meanwhile, speaking at a public meeting held at Aranayaka area lat evening (16), Gotabaya Rajapaksa promised to establish a secure, developed country.

He said he will boost Sri Lanka’s economy by stabilizing the country and ensuring its security.

