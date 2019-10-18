Wijeyadasa pledges support for Gotabaya in prez poll

-

Parliamentarian of the United National Party (UNP) Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe says he would support the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna’s candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa in the Presidential Election 2019.

Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe revealed this holding a press conference along with the members of the SLPP, which took place at the Sri Lanka Foundation Institute.

The media briefing is chaired by MP Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe, presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa, SLPP chairman Prof. G.L. Peiris and Parliamentarians Dayasiri Jayasekara, Udaya Gammanpila, Wimal Weerawansa, Bandula Gunawardena, Rauff Hakeem and Nimal Siriapal de Silva.

Prior to the press conference, the SLPP and the Ceylon Workers’ Congress (CWC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding the upcoming Presidential Election.

The MoU was inked by the SLPP chairman and the CWC leader Arumugam Thondaman.