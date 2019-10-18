Will leave politics if UNP comes to power again - AJM Muzammil

-

Western Province Governor A. J.M. Muzammil A.J.M. Muzammil says he would retire from politics if the United National Party (UNP) comes to power again.

The former UNP parliamentarian stated this responding to the questions raised by media persons yesterday (17).

Muzammil, the former Mayor of Colombo, also criticized the UNP for failing to establish the roads in the commercial capital of the country.

Speaking on SLPP’s candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Muzammil said he has an absolute belief that Rajapaksa would win the Presidential Election.

When asked why he would not support New Democratic Front’s presidential hopeful Sajith Premadasa, the former UNP parliamentarian said Premadasa is living a lie building tiny houses under the ‘Gam Udawa’ project.