Former MP J. Sri Ranga and 5 others granted bail

October 18, 2019   01:06 pm

Former MP J. Sri Ranga and five others have been granted bail by the Vavuniya Magistrate Court, in connection with a fatal accident in 2011. 

The Attorney General on Wednesday ordered the arrest of the former parliamentarian over the incident.

The Attorney General had instructed the Director of the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) to carry out the arrest over the fatal accident that occurred at Settikulam in 2011.

The AG had also ordered to arrest 5 others along with the former MP Sri Ranga over the incident.

The suspects were arrested and produced before the court today after which they were granted bail.

