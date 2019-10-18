Isura Devapirya removed from posts held in SLFP

-

Former Western Province Chief Minister and the chairman of Central environmental Authority Isura Devapirya has been removed from the posts he has been holding in the Sri Lanka Freedom Party, says SLFP General Secretary Dayasiri Jayasekara.

Accordingly, his SLFP Central Committee membership has been suspended while he was removed from the Maharagama chief electoral organizer position.

It is reported that this measure was taken as Devapriya had attended a meeting of Bandula Gunawardena recently.