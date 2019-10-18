Isura Devapirya removed from posts held in SLFP

Isura Devapirya removed from posts held in SLFP

October 18, 2019   06:16 pm

-

Former Western Province Chief Minister and the chairman of Central environmental Authority Isura Devapirya has been removed from the posts he has been holding in the Sri Lanka Freedom Party, says SLFP General Secretary Dayasiri Jayasekara.

Accordingly, his SLFP Central Committee membership has been suspended while he was removed from the Maharagama chief electoral organizer position.

It is reported that this measure was taken as Devapriya had attended a meeting of Bandula Gunawardena recently.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories