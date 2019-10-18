-

President of the Lanka Private Bus Owners’ Association (LPBOA) Gemunu Wijeratne says that a majority of the members of his association have agreed to support SLPP Presidential Candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The trade union leader said that he and several other members of the association met with Mr Gotabaya Rajapaksa at his residence in Mirihana this evening and informed him that he will have their support at the election.

Wijeratne further said that personally he will definitely give his full support Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) candidate.

UPFA MP Susil Premajayantha had also participated in the meeting.