Sri Lanka is working hard on recovery  Dutch foreign minister

Dutch Foreign Affairs Minister Stef Blok arrived in Sri Lanka on Friday for a two-day official state visit.

The minister was accompanied by a delegation including high-raking officials from Netherlands’ Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Following his arrival in the country today, the Dutch foreign minister visited the Cinnamon Grand Hotel in Colombo, one of the hotels targeted in the Easter Sunday bombings which claimed hundreds of lives including three Dutch nationals.

“Sri Lanka is working hard on recovery,” Blok tweeted following the visit.

In addition to paying tribute to the victims of the terrorist attacks, the minister also held talks with the Sri Lankan civil society.

“Kicked-off with experts in Sri Lankan civil society. Spoke about the human rights situation here and upcoming presidential elections. More to come!,” he tweeted.

Mr. Stef Blok is scheduled to hold talks with President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe before concluding his visit tomorrow (19).