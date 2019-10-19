Afternoon thundershowers expected in most parts of the island

-

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island particularly after 1.00 p.m.

Light showers can be expected in the coastal area of the Eastern province during the morning.

Fairly heavy falls of about 75-100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Uva provinces.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and North-central provinces during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

Heavy showers can be expected at some places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be variable in direction and speed will be (10-30) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.