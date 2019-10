-

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and the presidential candidate of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Gotabaya Rajapaksa is set to be signed this morning (19).

The ceremony will take place at the Western Province Aesthetic Resort, according to the Spokesperson of SLFP, Parliamentarian Weerakumara Dissanayake.