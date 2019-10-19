Three nabbed with over 220kg of Kerala Cannabis

Three nabbed with over 220kg of Kerala Cannabis

October 19, 2019   03:24 pm

Three persons have been apprehended along with 221.8kg of Kerala Cannabis in Jaffna early this morning (19).

The Northern Naval Command and Sri Lanka Coastal Guard had made the arrest during a patrol carried out at Wettalakerni area in Jaffna.

Three suspicious persons on a dinghy were observed during the patrol and upon searching the boat, the haul of Kerala Cannabis, contained in six sacks packed into 89 parcels, was also recovered.

The apprehended suspects and the haul have been handed over to the Kankesanturai Police for further investigations.

