18-hour water cut for parts of Colombo tonight

October 19, 2019   04:55 pm

An 18-hour water cut is to be imposed for several areas in Colombo today (19), the National Water Supply & Drainage Board said.

Accordingly, the water supply will be suspended for Colombo 13, 14 and 15 areas starting from 9.00 pm tonight.

Meanwhile, the water supply for Pettah and Colombo 9 areas will be under the low pressure, the Water Board added.

It further stated that the water cut is being imposed due to urgent maintenance work.

