Being well-spoken leader not enough, if hes not competent - PM

October 19, 2019   09:16 pm

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says that every sector in the country requires youth leadership.

Attending the National Youth Model United Nations held this morning (19), the Premier said the country must be developed economically and socially. “We do not have a poor economy,” he added.

Vocational education and higher education in the country must be improved as well as the 13-year school education, the Premier stressed.

He pointed out that youth leadership is needed to develop various sectors in the country.

Being a well-spoken leader is not enough if that person is not competent, PM Wickremesinghe emphasized.

