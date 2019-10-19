Number of prez poll-related complaints received by EC exceeds 930

-

The Election Commission has received a total number of 938 complaints concerning the forthcoming Presidential Election.

The complaints have been received during the period from October 08 to yesterday (85), the Commission said

These include 900 complaints pertaining to violations of election laws, 08 complaints regarding incidents of election-related violence and 30 other complaints.

Out of the total number of complaints, the National Election Complaints Management Center has received 381 complaints while the District Election Complaints Management Centre received 547 complaints.