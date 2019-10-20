-

Presidential hopeful of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Gotabaya Rajapaksa says, under his administration, he would appoint the presidential commission that His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith had been requesting for, to uncover the persons responsible for the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

He made these remarks addressing a public meeting held in Negombo last evening (19).

Rajapaksa also vowed to restore the disrupted security measures and to make the country a safe haven again.

Attending a public meeting held in Ragama, Rajapaksa claimed that the incumbent government failed to prevent the Easter Sunday attacks despite receiving all the necessary information on the date and the venues where the attacks would take place.

Another rally supporting Gotabaya Rajapaksa was conducted in Kiribathgoda, which was attended by Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa.