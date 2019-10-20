SLPP lodges complaint against State media for being partial

SLPP lodges complaint against State media for being partial

October 20, 2019   03:39 am

-

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) yesterday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against the biased nature of State media and misusing State resources.

The representatives of the party met with the chairman of the Election Commission, Mahinda Deshapriya.

Commenting on the matter, MP Dullas Alahapperuma said the Election Commission’s chairman was informed about the biased policy exercised by State media and the documents pertaining to this were submitted along with electronic evidence.

He alleged that several ministries including the one under the authority of Minister Sajith Premadasa are misusing State funds.

Speaking on the matter, Election Commission’s chairman said legal actions would be sought against State media if they fail to maintain an unbiased policy, adding that the general public go to courts for the issues concerning the private media institutions.

Meanwhile, Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, commented on his statement which had been recently been used in a newspaper advertisement published as a part of presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s election campaign.

He stressed that this statement was made by him back in 2009 and that he has made a written submission to the Election Commission’s chief in this regard.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories