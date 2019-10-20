Galle Dialogue 2019 commences in Colombo tomorrow

-

Galle Dialogue 2019; the International Maritime Conference organized by the Sri Lanka Navy under the auspices of the Ministry of Defence, is all set to begin in Colombo on 21st October 2019.

The International Maritime Conference is sequentially the 10th edition of this flagship event which is scheduled to be held over two days (21st and 22nd October) at the Galle Face Hotel, Colombo, under the theme ‘Refining Mindset to Address Transnational Maritime Threats; A Review of the Decade’.

Maritime partners from 55 countries, 12 international organizations and 03 Defence Industries are expected to make their presence in this year’s event on the invitation of the Sri Lanka Navy.

This past decade had been a transforming period for the Indian Ocean as piracy dominated concerns at the beginning of the decade in the ocean space shifted to transnational maritime crimes, maritime disasters, shipping and ports, marine pollution, regional maritime issues and finally to geostrategic concerns by the end of the decade.

All stakeholders of the Galle Dialogue over the last ten years have responded in isolation or collectively for these concerns and these responses leave much room to learn from each other.

The learning process has been unique as one stakeholder learns through their experience, another stakeholder destine to repeat the same process on a deferent time scale with variations peculiar to the region or to the State.

During these ten years, each stakeholder contributed to the common good of seafaring in a wide variety of ways as per the interest of the individual nation. These contributions again leave a window of opportunity to learn through retrospective analysis of each other to make the seas safer for all.

Accordingly, the Galle Dialogue 2019, under the theme of “Refining mindset to address transnational maritime threats; A review of the decade” intends to focus on addressing the future with revised mindset to meet the maritime threats based on the experiences of last 10 years from all stakeholders and the stakeholders will be invited to present their case-studies based on facts, figures, lessons learned and recommendations in preparing for the third decade of the new millennium.

It is a timely need to have a comprehensive approach to address the Maritime Security issues in safeguarding common prosperity and security interests as it effectively protects and supports legitimate activities while countering the threat of current and emerging terrorist, hostile, illegal or dangerous acts within the maritime domain.

By ensuring freedom of navigation and commerce, this forum also has the capability and capacity to promote security for regional and global economics. Therefore, partnerships between all the stakeholders could be achieved by this kind of initiative with the respective strengths of relevant actors in the maritime domain.

Featuring on this year‘s theme of Galle Dialogue, the purpose of meeting high-level leaderships and decision-makers in a unique forum is to share information and experiences of how individual navies and maritime agencies could collaborate and utilize innovative technologies to fulfill strategic, operational and tactical requirements to achieve common maritime interests.

Further, forwarding and discussing operational case studies in contemporary maritime issues, the forum will provide a good venue for world navies and other stakeholders to introduce a new perspective to address common maritime issues and extended an opportunity for collaboration and cooperative partnerships.

Besides, this year’s conference which is expected to draw a host of Defence Chiefs in the maritime fraternity will send out a clear message to the entire world about strengthened security in the country, following the Easter Sunday Attacks on 21st April. It will also help create a good image of the island nation and promote the tourism industry.

In support of the national policy on environmental conservation, the Navy under the visionary concept – ‘Neela Haritha Sangramaya’ by Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva, has set in motion several initiatives to conserve the environment. As such the Navy has been a forerunner in plastic recycling and upcycling projects over the years.

In this year, the Navy intends to give away a Galle Dialogue T-shirt, made of special fabric produced from a yarn developed from recycled PET bottles to all stakeholders attending this year’s conference. Through that, it is expected to draw the attention of the world towards this worthy cause and make it an eye-opener to underline the importance of environmental protection.

Meanwhile, the Cedric Boats constructed by the Sri Lanka Navy for littoral warfare and patrols have proven their capability and class time and time again. Despite their high speeds and maneuverability, these boats gained high recognition largely due to the standards maintained in their production. Recently, the Navy sold some Cedric Boats to Nigeria and Seychelles gaining foreign exchange earnings to the government coffers. Accordingly, these boats will be on display in the Galle Face Green and of the shore for the inspection of maritime partners and international organizations attending Galle Dialogue 2019.

The latest updates of the conference can be viewed by visiting the official website of the Galle Dialogue www.galledialogue.lk and the conference is scheduled to be live-streamed on the website from 21st to 22nd October.