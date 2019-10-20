Higher education for all under our plan  Gotabaya

-

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa says he hopes to build an economy based on intelligence and skills.

Rajapaksa mentioned this addressing a public rally held in Katana yesterday (19).

According to him, Asia is becoming the economic hub of the world and that is a great advantage to Sri Lanka.

He stated that they can provide improve the skills of the Sri Lankan youth in order to suit the economy and gain a better wage.

Stating that they have always believed in human labor, Rajapaksa said that they will invest a large sum of money in education.

He says there will an opportunity for all to gain higher education through their plan for education.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa promised that he will fulfill his duty to build a prosperous and secure nation.