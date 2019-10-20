Higher education for all under our plan  Gotabaya

Higher education for all under our plan  Gotabaya

October 20, 2019   04:35 pm

-

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa says he hopes to build an economy based on intelligence and skills.

Rajapaksa mentioned this addressing a public rally held in Katana yesterday (19).

According to him, Asia is becoming the economic hub of the world and that is a great advantage to Sri Lanka.

He stated that they can provide improve the skills of the Sri Lankan youth in order to suit the economy and gain a better wage.

Stating that they have always believed in human labor, Rajapaksa said that they will invest a large sum of money in education.

He says there will an opportunity for all to gain higher education through their plan for education.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa promised that he will fulfill his duty to build a prosperous and secure nation.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories