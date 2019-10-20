Sajith Premadasa is the development machine that serves people - Sajith

-

Presidential Candidate of the New Democratic Front (NDF) Sajith Premadasa says that he would appoint a new group free of corruption for the new Cabinet of Ministers.

He expressed these views addressing a public rally held in Hatharaliyadda, Kandy.

He says that the people – not the ministers – will enjoy the luxuries under a government of Sajith Premadasa.

Premadasa said that all benefits and privileges of ministers will be reduced under his government.

Being ministers and parliamentarians under ‘Sajith’s government’ will not be so sweet, according to the presidential candidate.

“My ministers will have to take to the streets and work hard. They should suffer as I do. Suffering is so easy for me.

I will make maximum sacrifices to work for the people by working from 4 am to 10-11 pm every day without taking holidays.

When appointing the Cabinet I will appoint a new set of ministers who are honest, clean, energetic, strong and who can work for the people.

Sajith Premadasa is the ‘development machine’ that provides relief to people”