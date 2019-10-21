President urged to publish Presidential Commission report finding Sajith guilty

-

Parliamentarian Udaya Gammanpila has requested the President to publish the report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry, which has allegedly identified President Candidate Sajith Premadasa as guilty.

The MP has requested this of President Maithripala Sirisena submitting a letter to the President.

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing corruption in government had submitted a report of its findings to the President on the 27th of September and MP Gammanpila claims that he too has received a copy of this report.

The letter states:

“According to pages 186 to 203 of the final volume of the report, the Commission has concluded that Minister Sajith Premadasa has misused nearly Rs 650 million (Rs 641,870,136) by illegally recruiting 1,117 persons to the Housing Development Authority and granting extension services to 30 persons above 60 years of age.

The Commission has also observed that 95% of such recruits have been from his electoral district, Hambantota. The Commission, therefore, has recommended that New Democratic Front (NDF) Presidential Candidate Sajith Premadasa should be prosecuted under Section 70 of the Bribery Act No. 11 of 1954.”

In his letter, MP Udaya Gammanpila further charged that according to the decision of the Presidential Commission, Sajith Premadasa is a corrupted person.

Therefore, it is crucial for the public to know the observations, conclusions, and recommendations made by the Presidential Commission regarding Sajith Premadasa before the presidential election, he said.

Thus he has requested President Sirisena to publish the relevant report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to investigate and inquire into serious acts of fraud, corruption, and abuse of power, state resources, and privileges.