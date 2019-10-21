Heavy rainfall expected in parts of the country

-

The Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Northern provinces and in Galle, Matara and Puttalam districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere particularly after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy rainfall between 75-100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara, Puttalam, Jaffna, Mannar, Ampara and Batticaloa districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and North-central provinces during the morning.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Seas Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island. Heavy showers may occur at some places in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Trincomalee via Kankasanturai.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 20-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area extending from Batticaloa to Kankasanturai via Trincomalee can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.