Two flights diverted to Mattala due to bad weather

Two flights diverted to Mattala due to bad weather

October 21, 2019   09:28 am

-

Two SriLankan Airlines flights which were scheduled to land at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake this morning have been diverted to the Mattala International Airport. due to adverse weather conditions in Katunayake.

Accordingly, flight UL 266 from Riyadh to Colombo and flight UL 230 from Kuwait to Colombo had been diverted to Mattala Airport.

The passenger flights are expected to land at BIA once the rainy weather condition clears up. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories