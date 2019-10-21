Two flights diverted to Mattala due to bad weather

-

Two SriLankan Airlines flights which were scheduled to land at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake this morning have been diverted to the Mattala International Airport. due to adverse weather conditions in Katunayake.

Accordingly, flight UL 266 from Riyadh to Colombo and flight UL 230 from Kuwait to Colombo had been diverted to Mattala Airport.

The passenger flights are expected to land at BIA once the rainy weather condition clears up.