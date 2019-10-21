Wigneswaran rejects Ranils request

October 21, 2019   10:17 am

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s request to meet with the Tamil Makkal Kootani (TMK) separately was rejected, stated TMK Leader C. V. Wigneswaran.

The former Northern Province Governor stated that he informed the United National Party (UNP) Leader that they will only join a discussion that is held with the participation of the other Tamil parties who signed the proposal submitted for the consideration of the presidential candidates.

Five Tamil political parties signed and submitted a 13-point proposal to the candidates of the Presidential Election 2019 and declared that they would support the candidate who agrees to this proposal.

