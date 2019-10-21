Gnanasara Thero summoned to court over Gurukanda Vihara incident

-

Ven. Galagoda Atte Gnanasara Thero has been ordered to appear before the Court of Appeal over a case of Contempt of Court.

The Court of Appeal ordered the Thero and 3 others to appear before the court on the 8th of November regarding the case.

The case has been filed over the incident which took place over the final rites of the late Chief Prelate of the Nayaru Rajamaha Viharaya.

On September 23, Mullaitivu Chief Magistrate Leninkumar ordered the final rites of the Chief Prelate of the Nayaru Gurukanda Rajamaha Viharaya on the Nayaru beach near an old Army Camp.

This was considering a complaint filed by the Tamil residents in the area and the Mullaitivu Nirvariya Pillaiyar Kovil Governing Council objecting to the cremation of the Chief Prelate within the temple where a Hindu Kovil was also situated.

However, the body of the Chief Prelate was cremated within the temple premises despite the court order.

Galagoda Atte Gnanasara Thero stated that they did not agree to the court order and the final rites of the Chief Prelate were done according to the decision of the Sangha Council representing the deceased Prelate.

Subsequently, the lawyers in the Northern Province launched a strike action demanding the arrest of Galagoda Atte Gnanasara Thero and other persons who had gone against the court order.