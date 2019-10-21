Probe launched after married couple found hacked to death

-

Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a married couple who had been hacked to death inside their home in the Agalawatta police area.

The couple was found dead last evening inside a line house at Thennahena Estate in Omatta, Agalawatta following information received by the police emergency hotline service (119).

The deceased have been identified as Kasthuri Arachchige Thilakasiri (52) and his wife, Jayawardena Liyanage Chandani (49).

Neighbors have informed police that the couple can frequently be heard arguing and that on the night of October 19 they had heard them arguing vociferously once again.

Police also reveal that out of the deceased couple the woman had sustained critical injuries possibly prior to her death.

However, no information has been uncovered thus far regarding any suspects as Agalawatta Police continue further investigations.