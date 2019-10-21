Five arrested for illegal entry in Talaimannar

-

Sri Lanka Navy personnel have arrested five individuals for illegally entering the country via the sea route at Talaimannar.

Navy personnel attached to the Talaimannar navy camp while on routine patrol at the beach strip near the Talaimannar Pier had intercepted the group of individuals as they arrived in the country from India by a boat.

The arrested suspects are aged 29, 30, 34 and 49 while they are said to be residents of Pesalai, Jaffna, Talaimannar and Mannar.

They are to be produced before the Mannar Magistrate’s Court later today (21).

Talaimannar Police is conducting further investigations.