Prices of essential food items slashed; approval to import chicken and eggs

Chairman of the Committee on Cost of Living Minister P. Harrison says that the prices of several essential food items will be reduced for the coming festive season.

Accordingly the committee has decided to reduce the tax on imported dried chili by Rs 20 (from Rs 25 to Rs 05) in order to reduce the price of dried chili which is currently around Rs 450-500 per kilogram.

The tax on imported fish is to be reduced by Rs 25 per kilogram (from Rs 100 to Rs 25), Agriculture Minister P. Harrison said.

Meanwhile the committee has also granted permission to import chicken and eggs with the intention of controlling their prices ahead of the festive season.

The minister said it was also decided to process the 48,000MT of paddy currently in government-owned storage complexes through small and medium-scale mills and sell them through ‘Sathosa’ at soon as possible at controlled prices of Rs 80 per kg for Nadu and Rs 85 per kg for Samba.