Heavy rainfall expected in several areas

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Northern Province while several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western and Central provinces and in Galle, Matara and Anuradhapura districts.

The Meteorology Department said showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy rainfall about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Uva province and in Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Mannar, Ampara and Batticaloa districts.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 50 kmph can occur in the Northern province.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Eastern, Uva and North-central provinces during the morning.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas around the island. Heavy showers may occur at some places in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Mullaitivu via Kankasanturai and in the sea areas extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Hambantota and Potuvil.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 20-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area extending from Mannar to Mullaitivu via Kankasanturai and sea areas extending from Hambantota to Potuvil can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers, it said.