EC calls special meeting on Presidential Election

Chairman of Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya will convene a meeting between the presidential candidates and the representatives of political parties today (22).

The meeting will take place at around 10.30 am at the Election Commission this morning.

The Election Commission has decided to brief the presidential candidates and political party representatives on what should be and should not be done on the day of the election and afterwards.

The presidential candidates and the political party representatives will also be briefed on the ballot paper and the counting of votes.

Representatives of presidential candidates, secretaries of political parties, permanent representatives and election monitoring of teams will attend this meeting.