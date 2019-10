-

A train that had been en route to Batticaloa, derailed at Avukana area early this morning (22), Deputy Operating Superintendent, V.S. Polwattage said.

Accordingly, the locomotive and six compartments of the ‘Meenagaya’ train, which had set off from Trincomalee, had derailed.

Mr. Polwattage stated that repairing the derailed train is underway and disrupted railway services will be restored without delay.