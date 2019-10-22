Only a Rajapaksa era can reaffirm security of country - Gotabaya

-

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa says the security of the country can only be reaffirmed in a Rajapaksa era which has a security system with well-guided and planned intelligence units.

The former Defense Secretary stated this addressing a public meeting held in Middeniya yesterday (21).

There was no concern for national security and priority for national security since the current government came to power, states Rajapaksa.

He says that they humiliated and broke mindsets of the war heroes in the tri-forces and the police.

Rajapaksa also pointed out that they have signed international agreements and taken the war heroes before international courts.

He said: “Back during our time, we had established a special unit to investigate extremist terrorists with specially trained agents. But when this government came into power they transferred those officials to other departments. The units were disbanded.

The government failed to prevent the Easter Sunday attacks despite receiving intelligence on the time, date and method of attacks, the names, addresses and phone numbers of the individuals behind the attacks.

The main reason for this is them not caring for national security. The security of a country with such a cabinet cannot be ensured.”