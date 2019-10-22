Kelani river, Attanagalu Oya water levels on the rise

-

The Department of Irrigation has cautioned the people residing in the low-lying areas to be vigilant of the rising water levels of Kelani River and Attanagalu Oya.

According to the Department, the water level of Kelani River has gone up at Nalagamweediya, Hanwella, Glencose areas.

The people living in Negombo, Ja-Ela, Katana, Minuwangoda, Gampaha and Attanagalla areas are urged to be on alert of the floods as the water level of Attanagalu River has risen at Dunamale area.

Meanwhile, the Department of Meteorology has announced that the prevailing showery condition is expected to continue.

Heavy rainfall of 75mm-100mm is forecasted for Western, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces, as well as for Puttalam, Jaffna, Mannar, Ampara and Batticaloa districts.