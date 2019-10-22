Mahesh Senanayake hospitalized

-

The presidential candidate of National People’s Party General Mahesh Senanayake has been hospitalized this afternoon (22) due to sudden illness, says Ada Derana reporter.

According to reports, the former Commander of the Army had arrived at Balangoda area this morning for a political discussion to that was held with the members of his party.

The discussion took place at the private resort in Balangoda.

Following the discussion, he had spoken to the media persons and had suddenly fallen ill after he returned to the resort where the discussion was held.

Ad Derana reporter said, former Army Chief was immediately admitted to the Balangoda Base Hospital.

It is reported that General Senanayake was taken sick due to sudden high fever.

However, he has since been discharged from the hospital, Ada Derana correspondent said.