Over 1200 complaints lodged on Presidential Election

The number of complaints received regarding the Presidential Election 2019 has exceeded 1200, according to the Elections Commission.

The Commission stated that 1237 complaints have been lodged from the 8th of October until the 21st of October.

Reportedly, the majority of the complaints are of election law violations.

The National Center has received 478 complaints while the District Centers have received 759 complaints, stated the Commission.

The Commission states that 103 complaints including 73 election law violations were received within yesterday (21).