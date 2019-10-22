Sajiths election campaign draws scrutiny from UNP MPs

October 22, 2019   09:57 pm

-

Presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa’s election campaign and its leading figures have drawn scrutiny from some Ministers and Members of Parliament of the United National Party (UNP), according to reliable sources.

They have cited the reason as certain persons, who had attempted to prevent Sajith Premadasa’s candidature and assisted in extremist acts, directing Premadasa’s election campaign.

Sources said that State Minister Wasantha Senanayake has already submitted a detailed letter in this regard to presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa.

AdaDerana Ad
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories