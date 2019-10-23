Ex-Japanese Premier calls on President

-

A cordial meeting between President Maithripala Sirisena and former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda has taken place this morning (22).

The President, who is in Japan for a three-day official visit, was visited by the former Japanese Premier while he is in Tokyo.

He left for Japan yesterday (21) to participate in the coronation ceremony of Emperor Naruhito at the invitation of the Japanese Government.

Former Japanese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Mr. Kenichi Suganuma also visited President Sirisena alongside the former Japanese Premier.

The President joined several world leaders for the coronation ceremony today (22) at State Hall of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Following the ceremony, the new Emperor hosted a banquet for the Heads of State, the Secretary General of the United Nations, representatives of the European Union, Heads of each Foreign Mission in Tokyo and several other invitees.

The visiting dignitaries will join a banquet hosted by the Prime Minister of Japan Shinzō Abe on October 23rd.