Galle Dialogue 2019 on Refining Mindset to Address Transnational Maritime Threats concludes

The Galle Dialogue International Maritime Conference 2019, organized by the Sri Lanka Navy under the auspices of the Ministry of Defence, brought down the curtains on its 10th edition at the Galle Face Hotel in Colombo yesterday (22).

This year’s conference held under the theme ‘Refining Mindset to Address Transnational Maritime Threats; A Review of the Decade’ was attended by representatives of 55 countries, heads of 12 international agencies and 03 defence industries.

Sri Lanka Navy’s flagship event, “Galle Dialogue” aims at fostering the regional maritime cooperation and formulating a global strategy to face common challenges in the maritime domain. Remaining true to its mandate, this year’s conference made way for the participants to deliberate on a broader spectrum of collaborative efforts, to meet the fast-growing challenges in the maritime sphere.

The conference which reached the 10th landmark in its history drew the highest number of stakeholders this time around. Further, the participation of representatives from 55 countries at the seminar, which was held six months after the brutal terrorist attack on Easter Sunday, reflects the international community’s positive attitude towards the country’s security situation. It was also the opportune time for the Navy to organize the event to highlight the safety of the country for tourists.

The two-day interactive conference held under the theme ‘Refining Mindset to Address Transnational Maritime Threats; A Review of the Decade’ saw both local and foreign worldwide defence partners, security experts and analysts presenting following academic papers for discussion.

‘Indian Navy’s Commitment to Safeguard Security Status of the Indian Ocean; An Analysis of the last 10 years of Commitments in the Indian Ocean Against Transnational Crimes, Drugs and Narcotics’ By Vice Admiral MS Pawar Deputy Chief of Naval Staff, Indian Navy

‘Upholding the Concept of Maritime Community with a Shared Future Opening a New Chapter in Maritime Security Cooperation’ By Rear Admiral Hu Zhongming Deputy Chief of Staff, Chinese PLA Navy

‘The Role of Navy in Maintaining Maritime Security’ By Rear Admiral Oleg V. Àpishev Deputy Chief of Main Staff, Russian Federation Navy

‘Building of Maritime Cooperation for Collaboration for Better Security; An Analysis of the last 10 years of United States Navy Deployments in the Indian Ocean’ By Rear Admiral W. Grant Mager Reserve Director, Maritime Operations, United States Pacific Fleet

‘Developments in the Indian Ocean Strategic Environment: Planning for a Multipolar Region’ By Dr. David Brewster Senior Research Fellow with the National Security College, Australian National University

‘Shipping Economy in the Indian Ocean: An Analysis of Japanese Naval Deployment in the Indian Ocean to Secure the Interests of Shipping based Economies’ By Rear Admiral Akira Saito Director General, Operations and Plans Department (N3/N5), Maritime Staff Office, Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF)

‘Ports in the Region and Sri Lanka; Do they Complement or Compete?’ By Captain Athula Hewavitharana Managing Director, Sri Lanka Ports Authority

‘Shipping Economy in the Indian Ocean: The Role of Sri Lanka’ By Mr. Iqram Cuttilan Chairman of the Ceylon Association of Shipping Agents (CASA)

‘Indian Ocean: An Analysis on the Trends and Evolution of Transnational Maritime Threats of Non-Traditional Nature - The Need for National Maritime Single Points of Contact (NMSPOC)’ By Captain Martin A. Sebastian Senior Fellow / Centre Head, Centre for Maritime Security and Diplomacy, Maritime Institute of Malaysia (MIMA)

‘Contributing to Global Efforts to Curb Non-Traditional Maritime Threats in the Indian Ocean; An Analysis by French Navy based on its Experiences in Last Ten Years’ By Rear Admiral Didier Maleterre Joint Commander of the French Forces deployed in the Indian Ocean

‘Addressing Non-Traditional Maritime Threats in the Indian Ocean; An Analysis of UNODC for the Last Ten Years’ By Mr. Shanaka Jayasekara Programme Coordinator (South East Asia and Pacific), for the Global Maritime Crime Programme, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC)

‘Environment Concerns in the Indian Ocean: Analysis on the Effects in Maritime Environment based on Commitment of Bangladesh for the Last Decade’ By Rear Admiral M Abu Ashraf Commander Chattogram Naval Area, Bangladesh Navy

‘Environmental Concerns in the Indian Ocean; An Analysis on the Effect in Maritime Environment based on Commitment of the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) for the Last Decade’ By Colonel Mohamed Saleem Coast Guard Commandant, Maldives National Defence Force

‘Addressing Maritime Environmental Concerns; The Role and Commitment of the Royal Australian Navy for Last Ten Years’ By Rear Admiral Lee Goddard Commander Maritime Border Command, Royal Australian Navy

‘Maritime Disasters and HADR - An Analysis of Naval Commitments in Past Decade from Pakistan’s Participation in the Indian Ocean Region’ By Rear Admiral Muhammad Shuaib Deputy Chief of Naval Staff, Pakistan Navy

‘Maritime Disasters and HADR: Indonesian Navy’s Commitments in Responding to Natural and Man-Made Disasters in the Last Decade’ By First Admiral Tatit Eko Witjaksono Vice Commander of Indonesian Naval Command and Staff College, Indonesian Navy

‘Case Study on Fire onboard MV Daniela off the Coast of Colombo Harbour’ By Rear Admiral MMH Gamage Director General Personnel, Sri Lanka Navy

Rear Admiral Niraja Attygalle, the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Navy and Director General Operations proposed the Vote of Thanks of the Galle Dialogue 2019. On behalf of the Sri Lanka Navy, he expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Defence for permitting the Navy to organize this annual event for the 10th consecutive year and other dignitaries and diplomats who were present at the event.

Rear Admiral Attygalle also took this opportunity to thank the scholars, local and foreign representatives, organizations and organizations who made their graceful presence at the event.

Accordingly, curtains come down on the Galle Dialogue International Maritime Conference 2019, after two days of fruitful discussion among leading regional and extra-regional maritime stakeholders.