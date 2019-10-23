PM to appear before Presidential Commission today

-

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is due to record a statement with the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing allegations of corruption in the government today (23).

The Commission has notified the Prime Minister to appear before the panel this morning at 10.30 am as he failed to comply with their summons previously issued on him.

This was in connection with an investigation into the alleged loss incurred to the government during the paddy storage at the Mattala International Airport.

On October 18, the Prime Minister, who was set to appear before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing allegations of had informed that he is unable to do so, since he was slate to attend several prescheduled events in Jaffna.

Last week, Minister of Primary Industries and Social Empowerment Daya Gamage testified before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry over the paddy storage incident.

Responding to the questions raised by the media persons after recording his statement with the Commission, the Minister said the prices of local paddy went down in 2015 as then-government had largely imported paddy by the end of 2014.

PM Wickremesinghe recorded a statement with the Presidential Commission of Inquiry for the first time over the lease agreement to rent out a building at Rajagiriya for the Agriculture Ministry.