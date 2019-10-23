Vote on Account to be tabled in Parliament today

-

The Vote on Account for the state expenditure for the first four months of 2020 will be presented to the Parliament by Minister of Finance Mangala Samaraweera today (23).

As the Presidential Election is scheduled for the 16th of November 2019, this decision has been approved by a decision taken at the Cabinet meeting held on August 03.

The Vote on Account will seek the Parliament’s approval to spend a total of Rs. 1,469 billion and approval to limit obtaining of loans to Rs. 721 billion.

When the Committee on Parliamentary Affairs had assembled recently it was decided that the House will convene from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm today, however, it will not sit tomorrow (24).

The Committee, chaired by Speaker of Parliament Karu Jayasuriya, also agreed to debate the second reading of three Bills today in addition to the Vote on Account.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Ananda Kumarasiri said the trilingual final report of the Parliamentary Select Committee looking into the terror attacks on Easter Sunday is also to be presented to the Parliament today.

Prior to the debate on the Vote on Account, the Committee on Public Funds will convene this morning to discuss the interim budget proposal, the chairman of the Committee MP M.A. Sumanthiran said.