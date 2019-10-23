Pujith & Hemasiri further remanded

October 23, 2019   10:04 am

Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara and former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando have been remanded till November 06.

The Colombo Additional Magistrate Priyantha Liyanage delivered the order when the case against the duo was taken up today (23).

On October 09, the Colombo High Court dismissed the previous order issued by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court granting bail to the IGP and former Defence Secretary, who have been charged with failing to prevent the Easter Sunday terror attacks. The two defendants were subsequently ordered to be remanded.

