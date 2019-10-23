PM arrives at Presidential Commission

-

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has arrived at the Presidential Commission of Inquiry at the BMICH premises a short while ago, to record his statement with regard to the paddy storage at Mattala International Airport.

On October 18, the Prime Minister, who was set to appear before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing allegations of had informed that he is unable to do so since he was slate to attend several prescheduled events in Jaffna.