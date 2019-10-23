PSC report on Easter attacks presented to parliament

October 23, 2019   11:20 am

The report of the special Parliamentary Select Committee appointed to inquire into the Easter Sunday terror attacks has been presented to the parliament a short while ago.

The reported was presented to the Parliament by MP Jayampathy Wickramaratne.

Chairman of the Committee Deputy Speaker Ananda Kumarasiri previously stated that there was some delay as it took some time to investigate the matter properly.

Additional time was necessary as it was presented to Parliament in all three languages, he added.

According to Kumarasiri, the report will consist of recommendations and preventive measures to avoid an equivalent terror attack.

