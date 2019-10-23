PM leaves PCoI after recording statement

PM leaves PCoI after recording statement

October 23, 2019   12:11 pm

-

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has left the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing the allegations of corruption and fraud in state institutions after recording his statement.

The Premier arrived at the Presidential Commission at around 10.30 this morning (22).

The Commission has recorded a statement from the Prime Minister with regard to the paddy storage at the Mattala International Airport.

On October 18, the Prime Minister, who was set to appear before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing allegations of had informed that he is unable to do so since he was slate to attend several prescheduled events in Jaffna.

Last week, Minister of Primary Industries and Social Empowerment Daya Gamage testified before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry over the paddy storage incident.

The Minister had said the prices of local paddy went down in 2015 as then-government had largely imported paddy by the end of 2014.

PM Wickremesinghe recorded a statement with the Presidential Commission of Inquiry for the first time over allegations surrounding the lease agreement to rent out a building at Rajagiriya for the Agriculture Ministry.

AdaDerana Ad
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories