PM leaves PCoI after recording statement

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has left the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing the allegations of corruption and fraud in state institutions after recording his statement.

The Premier arrived at the Presidential Commission at around 10.30 this morning (22).

The Commission has recorded a statement from the Prime Minister with regard to the paddy storage at the Mattala International Airport.

On October 18, the Prime Minister, who was set to appear before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing allegations of had informed that he is unable to do so since he was slate to attend several prescheduled events in Jaffna.

Last week, Minister of Primary Industries and Social Empowerment Daya Gamage testified before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry over the paddy storage incident.

The Minister had said the prices of local paddy went down in 2015 as then-government had largely imported paddy by the end of 2014.

PM Wickremesinghe recorded a statement with the Presidential Commission of Inquiry for the first time over allegations surrounding the lease agreement to rent out a building at Rajagiriya for the Agriculture Ministry.