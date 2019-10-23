18 year old beaten to death near private education institute

-

A youth has been assaulted to death at Depanama, Pannipitiya in Mahragama early this morning (23), stated the Police.

The assault had, reportedly, taken place near a private educational institute at around 12.20 am today.

The youth injured in the assault has been admitted to the Homagama hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased youth is an 18-year-old male residing in Depanama, Pannipitiya.

Upon receiving information on the death from the Homagama Hospital Police Post, Maharagama Police have launched investigations into the matter.

The body is currently kept at the mortuary of the Homagama hospital.