Petition against displaying prez candidates digital nameboards at cinemas

A petition has been filed with the Supreme Court seeking a ruling that prohibits the display of digital nameboards at movie theatres and public places for the election campaigns of the presidential candidates.

The petition was lodged by a private company citing the Election Commission’s chairman and other members as its respondents.

The petitioners claim that a series of guidelines pertaining to the conduct of campaigns for the Presidential Election was issued on the 12th of September.

According to these guidelines, displaying election propaganda material inside cinema halls and public places using digital nameboards has also been prohibited.

They allege that the election campaigns of some presidential candidates have violated these guidelines.