Emergency operations temporarily halted as flood situation subsides

October 23, 2019   05:18 pm

The Department of Irrigation has announced that the flood situation near Kelani River and Attanagalu Oya is gradually subsiding.

However, the Dunamale water gauging station is still under observation, the Irrigation Department said, adding that the water levels of Attanagalu Oya at Dunamale area are also expected to go down.

As there had not been heavy rainfall during the past 24 hours, the water levels of these two rivers are not expected to rise again.

The water levels of Kelani River and Attanagalu Oya as indicated by the Irrigation Department are mentioned below:

Accordingly, the emergency operations for the night will temporarily come to a halt as of 4.30 pm this evening (23), the Irrigation Department said.

