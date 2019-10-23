No security threat to schools in South, says Ministry and Governor

-

The Ministry of Education announced that the Principal and the entire staff of the school are fully responsible for the custody and security of all students in a school.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Education has already issued instructions to the Heads of Schools regarding the measures to be taken to ensure the safety of the school premises.

The Ministry of Education stated this issuing a statement on the incident reported on principals in Provincial Council Schools in Matara District calling on parents to take measures on the security, yesterday (22).

The Ministry requests the public not to be fooled by the political tricks of some based on security. It urges the public to be responsible and critical when it comes to the matter of students’ safety.

As there may be attempts of political activists to create tension among school children and parents during the elections, the Ministry calls on all schools to be on alert of such incidents.

Meanwhile, Senior DIG in charge of the Southern Province Roshan Fernando, this morning (23) assured Governor of the Southern Province Hemal Gunasekera that no serious issue have been reported regarding the security of any school/institution/area in the Southern Province.

Accordingly, the Governor has directed relevant authorities to immediately investigate the notification issued to the Zonal Education Directors by the Assistant Director of Education (National Schools and School Affairs) of the Southern Provincial Education Department, based on a circular received by him.