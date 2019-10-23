Hakeem claims charges against him are baseless

-

The Opposition alleges that the report tabled today by the Special Parliamentary Select Committee on Easter attacks cannot be accepted as fair as Minister Rauf Hakeem, who has been accused of having a connection with terrorist leader Zahran Hashim, was a member of the committee.

However, Minister Rauff Hakeem reiterated today that the charges leveled against him – connecting him and the ringleader behind Easter Sunday terror attacks – are baseless.

The Opposition remarked on this at the parliament today (23) when the final report of the special Parliamentary Select Committee, appointed to inquire into the Easter Sunday terror attacks, was presented to the Parliament.



Subsequently, Minister Hakeem held a press conference at the parliamentary premises and offered further clarification on the video.

The ‘Organization for the Protection of Muslim Rights’ handed over to police a CD containing footage and images from a discussion allegedly attended by both Hakeem and Zahran.

The organization demanded the arrest of the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLC) Leader Rauff Hakeem over his alleged connections to the leader of the now-banned National Thowheed Jamaath (NTJ) organization, Zahran Hashim.

However, Hakeem claims that he did not know of Zahran Hashim on the day of the relevant discussion.