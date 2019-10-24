-

A young man who identified himself as an independent journalist was assaulted during a rally of National Democratic Front (NDF) presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa held in Malabe, today (23).

When Minister Patali Champika Ranwaka was addressing the rally, a youth attempted to pose a question mid-speech.

The youth introduced himself as an independent journalist.

However, he was assaulted by several individuals who were present at the rally.