Youth assaulted at Sajiths rally

Youth assaulted at Sajiths rally

October 24, 2019   12:04 am

A young man who identified himself as an independent journalist was assaulted during a rally of National Democratic Front (NDF) presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa held in Malabe, today (23).

When Minister Patali Champika Ranwaka was addressing the rally, a youth attempted to pose a question mid-speech.

The youth introduced himself as an independent journalist.

However, he was assaulted by several individuals who were present at the rally.

